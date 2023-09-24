Neurological conditions are disorders that affect the brain, spinal cord or nerves. People with neurological conditions often need constant care and support to cope with their daily challenges. They may require assistance with mobility, communication, personal hygiene, feeding, medication and other aspects of living.

DAR Bjorn is a home for people with ALS and other neurological conditions in Malta. It was founded by Bjorn Formosa, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2015 at the age of 28. He decided to dedicate his life to helping others with similar conditions and raising awareness and funds for research. DAR Bjorn provides 24/7 cure for its residents, which means that they receive the best possible medical care, nursing care, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and psychological support. DAR Bjorn also offers a comfortable and homely environment, where residents can enjoy social activities, entertainment and spiritual guidance.

Currently, there are two DAR Bjorn homes in Malta: one in Qormi and one in Zebbug. Together, they host 43 residents who live there permanently. However, there are many more people who need this kind of service. That is why DAR Bjorn is working on a new project: DAR Bjorn Respite. This will be an extension of DAR Bjorn Zebbug, where patients will receive care and help for a defined number of days. This will allow them to have a break from their usual routine and enjoy some quality time at DAR Bjorn. It will also give their families and caregivers some respite from the demanding role of looking after them.

DAR Bjorn Respite is a noble and ambitious project that requires a lot of funding to make it happen. That is why DAR Bjorn is organizing its annual telethon on September 24, 2023. The telethon will be broadcasted live on TV and online platforms, featuring various celebrities, artists and personalities who will show their support for DAR Bjorn. The telethon will also showcase the stories of the residents of DAR Bjorn.

You can be part of this amazing initiative by donating to DAR Bjorn during the telethon. Your donation will make a huge difference in the lives of people with neurological conditions and their loved ones. You will help them receive the cure they deserve 24/7.

Please donate generously to DAR Bjorn on September 24. Every contribution counts and is greatly appreciated.

Thank you for your kindness and generosity. Together, we can make miracles happen for these people who need our help more than ever.