Decentralisation, in my eyes, is the cornerstone of effective governance. I firmly believe that politics should be a service to the community.

Reflecting on my journey, I recall a time before the introduction of local councils when the decisions for a village rested in the hands of the central government. The notion of organising our community independently and investing in its development seemed like an unattainable dream.

At the age of 22, in 1993, I was presented with the opportunity to contribute to this historic change, as then prime minister Eddie Fenech Adami, the main architect of the local government in Malta, encouraged me to contest the local elections.

Joining the EU was on the horizon for Malta and establishing local councils was a pivotal step towards community self-governance. Witnessing the birth of a new era in our political system, the term “subsidiarity” became a cornerstone of our administrative vocabulary. This opportunity was a dream come true. The establishment of local councils emerged as a crucial step for towns and villages, including my own, San Lawrenz.

I cannot imagine my village without the presence of a local council. The transformation brought about by decentralised governance has been profound. The ability to allocate resources, address local concerns promptly and encourage community initiatives has fostered a spirit of pride and ownership among residents.

Local councils have become the embodiment of democracy at the grassroots level, turning dreams of community-driven progress into a tangible reality.

Transitioning from a highly centralised system to building small local governments was not without challenges. Convincing both the public and national politicians about the benefits of decentralisation required, and still requires, dedication.

Over the past 30 years, the journey has been arduous yet rewarding. As a local council representative, navigating through jealousy and inner-circle politics was inevitable but my commitment was always rooted in serving my community.

The concept of subsidiarity played a pivotal role in shaping the success of local councils. However, as we discuss reforms for ‘better’ local governance, it’s crucial to re-emphasise the importance of autonomy.

Autonomy is the key to unlocking the true potential of local councils, allowing decision-making to be more aligned with the needs and aspirations of the people they serve.

The true secret of reform is autonomy, which acknowledges that those living in a community understand its needs best.

Fiscal autonomy is equally crucial, empowering local councils to make significant decisions independently.

As we celebrate the 30th anniversary, it’s essential to reflect on the future of local councils. A friend from the opposing party recently remarked that the “true local councils were under Fenech Adami”. Beyond superficial reforms, true commitment involves granting more autonomy to local councils. This is the linchpin for a thriving local government.

Both political parties must unite in recognising the true potential of local councils. True autonomy, the key to their effectiveness, must be reinstated as a priority. A proactive approach is necessary to anticipate future needs and challenges.

Local council elections showcase a unique aspect of civic engagement, where voters prioritise community well-being over party politics.

It is time for both parties to collaborate in setting a visionary future for local councils.

I remain steadfast in my belief that local councils are the heartbeat of Maltese and Gozitan communities. Local councils are the best thing that happened to my village.

Looking forward, I dream of local councils armed with the right policies, enjoying greater autonomy and continuing to serve the nation by thinking globally and acting locally.

They are not just administrators; they are the custodians of our identity and the architects of a better future for our nation.

Noel Formosa is the mayor of San Lawrenz.