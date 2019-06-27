Trees form part of our collective memories. They give character to townscapes and provide a myriad of social, environmental, health and personal benefits.

Only a few days ago, the Malta Chamber of Psychologists and the Malta Association of Social Workers quoted scientific research which asserts the vitalising effect of nature on people in terms of physical and mental health and social wellbeing.

The findings of such research are being echoed by a growing number of activists and residents who are disillusioned by policy decisions which are chopping down hundreds of trees and sidelining other environmental concerns.

The recent grassroots protest in Attard was a wonderful example of how people wish to do their part to safeguard Malta’s environment. They spontaneously voiced their anger against the uprooting of 500 trees and the loss of 49,000 square metres of agricultural land for a project which did not consider sustainable alternatives.

When people take such action without the diktat of political elites, it gives me hope about growing concern for the environment, which provides essential aspects of our national heritage and the common good.

Indeed, social-scientific value surveys show that environmental concern is a mainstream issue. It is an issue which we all experience, whether through respiratory illness, pollution, green areas (and their loss), climate change or one’s contribution to a better life. A bread-and-butter issue: Try living in a toxic environment.

I would like to thank the generations of the environmentalists who from the 1960s (when the first environmental NGOs in Malta were born and when in 1967 Arvid Pardo presented to the UN the ground-breaking initiative to consider the sea bed resources as the common heritage of mankind) have been active to protect Malta’s environment and who have been proposing a sustainable quality of life.

These are environmentalists of different stripes, colours and persuasions who have provided an environmental conscience under different governments. To date, they have been largely successful in raising environmental awareness.

They have been successful in certain campaigns. And this was more likely to happen when environmentalists, common people and politicians were ready to put their differences aside for the common good.

In recent years, the social media revolution has enabled environmentalists, residents, farmers, experts and others to express their concerns and proposals without the need for political sponsors. This is what everyday democracy is all about: empowering the individual, groups and communities.

Such voices provide a reality check to political elites. It is no surprise that there is so much disillusionment with politics when Malta’s environment is increasingly commodified despite the small size of our island.

We are determined to infuse hope that will lead the change

I believe that environmental activism is even bigger than the number of people who are protesting in the streets and on the social media. There are many people who are adopting greener lifestyles, for example, through reduction, reuse and recycling of waste; by using alternatives means of transport; by raising environmentally conscious children, or by learning from their own children – as these are often green ambassadors themselves.

I believe that Maltese society in general and civil society in particular are a step ahead of Malta’s political establishment when it comes to the environment.

Suffice to say that government lacks a strategy for a circular economy and that the green economy is not being given sufficient importance, whether through sustainable transport, green jobs, enforcement or renewable energy.

Unfortunately, we are a European laggard, despite promises by the government to be leaders.

Politicians can no longer rely on propaganda and rhetoric to hide their own failings in the environmental field. We need vision, and forward-looking planning – which is what the Nationalist Party is proposing. A green agenda, but also a blue green agenda with particular focus on sustainable development while reducing environmental risks. This is a particular niche which Malta can, and should, invest heavily in. Partit Nazzjonalista is an objector to various development projects: Żonqor, the destruction of St George’s Bay and the Central Link are three recent examples.

But we go further than that. As a positive and constructive opposition we are constructing a sustainable green strategy based on evidence – we are actively listening to people of goodwill: experts, activists, residents.

We are also willing to give a helping hand to government to safeguard Malta’s common good and ensure sustainability. Above all, we are determined to infuse hope that will lead the change.

For this is the Malta we love: a green agenda where the common good, sustainability and quality of life are prioritised.

This is my Malta.

Adrian Delia is leader of the Opposition.