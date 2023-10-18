As a new scholastic year unfolds, a remarkable opportunity is on the horizon for students across the European Union that promises engagement and education in EU democracy. The European Commission is launching the ImagineEU competition, inviting students to embark on a journey of discovery.

The European Citizen’s Initiative (ECI) is a democratic tool designed to encourage active citizenship and engagement within the EU. It empowers European citizens to actively shape EU policies and participate in its democratic processes. Now, it's the students' turn to engage through the ‘ImagineEU’ competition, a competition firmly grounded in the principles of the ECI.

At the core of this innovative educational journey lies the recently launched ECI toolkit for schools: "EU Democracy in Action - Have Your Say with the European Citizens’ Initiative". An interactive resource directed at teachers and designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills that will allow them to become active and engaged EU citizens. The toolkit introduces students to the EU and the tools available to participate in its democratic processes and serves as the foundation upon which students can build their visions for a better Europe.

The toolkit comprises four thematic units, each with a different focus, moving from general information about the EU to more specific information and activities related to the ECI. The ECI Toolkit is available for download in all official EU languages (including Maltese) on the ECI website.

This academic year, students from across the EU member states are invited to share their innovative ideas and imagine concrete actions that would make Europe an even better place to live. The competition comes with an incentive, an opportunity for three winning teams to win a study trip to Brussels, the heart of the EU.

What is expected of the participating students?

They are encouraged to form small groups, where they can collectively brainstorm European-level changes that could enhance the quality of life for all EU citizens. With their vision in mind, they embark on the creative process of producing a short persuasive video to rally support for their cause.

The competition is open to all secondary school students within the EU who are in their final two years of education. The top three teams, along with their teachers, will be travelling to Brussels, where they will meet representatives of the European Institutions dealing with the ECI and learn more about the role of the different EU institutions and EU history.

The videos (not exceeding three minutes) should be developed and produced by a group of up to seven students from the same school, working under the supervision of one or two teachers. Once submitted, eligible videos will be uploaded to the competition’s webpage, where viewers will be encouraged to vote for their favourites.

After the public vote is completed, the top videos will be judged by the competition jury, and the winning three entries will be announced by February 20, 2024. The closing date for entries is December 13, 2023. Full competition rules and application details are available on the ECI website.

More information is available on the ECI website, including comprehensive details about the ECI itself.