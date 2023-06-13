Fundación Mapfre has announced the successful completion of Logging Off 3, a ground-breaking campaign aimed at empowering the youth of Malta for a safer digital future. The campaign, now in its third consecutive year, has built upon previous editions to continuously improve its approach and resources, reaching new heights in educating students about responsible online behaviour.

Logging Off 3 featured 175 workshops conducted in government, church, and private schools across Malta. These workshops engaged nearly 3,000 students, including both secondary school students and specific classes in upper primary schools. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the workshops were seamlessly conducted remotely through interactive whiteboards.

This innovative approach allowed for increased workshop availability and incorporated professional high-end webcams and corporate conferencing microphones, ensuring high-quality communication between workshop coordinators and participating students.

A wide variety of thought-provoking topics were covered during the workshops. Students explored subjects such as Persuasive Design in Games and Online Platforms, Your Body and Screen Time, and Being Mindful When Sharing Information and Consuming Content Online.

Through interactive discussions, the workshops aimed to encourage students to contemplate and critically analyse their online behaviours, fostering responsible digital citizenship.

As part of the Logging Off 3 campaign, Fundación Mapfre commissioned a comprehensive report examining how 13-16-year-olds in Malta and Gozo use and relate to the Internet, with a particular focus on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The study is being carried out by Maria Brown Ph.D., a renowned expert in the field. The findings of this report will provide valuable insights for policymakers, educators, and parents, helping to shape effective strategies that promote a healthy and secure digital environment for young people.