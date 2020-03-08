I think that if we stop and reflect on what ‘empowerment’ means to us, we will get different answers, different interpretations. Frankly, this would be the case even if we reflect on any other word or phrase as we all have different backgrounds and perceptions.

‘Empowerment’ is different in the sense that it so huge and powerful simply because it also relates to the power of people; there are no limits to what people coming together can achieve.

First and foremost, we must begin with self – the importance of setting no limits to ourselves and our own potential, possibly starting by breaking the barriers and limitations in our own mind and self-perception.

However, it is also crucial not to set limits to others within our influence. This poses the questions: to what extent are we empowering people to do great things for themselves and their organisations? Are we putting people in boxes simply because of their background or their age, for example? How can we ensure that the power of people is not limited and controlled but exposed and nurtured?

The topic is vast. For example, we can speak of empowering our children to grow assertively, to speak for their rights, to fight injustice at school and when at work later in life. We can keep an eye on people who may grow in an environment that is less ‘empowering’ compared to other contexts and see if we can support them to tap into their talents and flourish.

From a business dimension, at the workplace we can ask HR managers and CEOs to what extent are they empowering their people to play an active part in the organisation’s success.

How are they doing it? And what about management or leadership style? Are managers adapting their style to the changing and evolving dynamics of the younger generation?

By 2025, over 50 per cent (even higher in certain countries) of the workforce will be millennials (Gen Z, born after 1997), the largest generation ever to enter the workforce. Yet are leaders adapting their style to their preference and are organisations taking into account that different generations are ‘empowered’ by different methods and approaches?

We need to give employees freedom to work, collaborate and utilise their potential. Companies need to be aware of the importance of giving people space and encouraging them to speak.

Creating a safe environment where people can work, collaborate, provide their views and speak up assertively is important but not enough. We also need to show people how to eliminate their fear, to be able to speak and influence. This does not happen automatically.

On April 24, the wide-ranging topic of empowerment will be the main focus of the forthcoming HR GIG. Now in its fifth edition, HR GIG events have become synonymous with in-depth yet informal discussion forums wherein complex subjects are explored and discussed in a 360-degree fashion. And HR GIG 5 will surely not be an exception!

A team of speakers from different backgrounds and industries are scheduled to come together at the Xara Lodge to present a different dimension yet a common goal: imparting key messages, tools and ideas and ensuring that the delegates will be able to implement the very best HR and business practices when back at their respective workplaces.

The speakers’ list includes architect and civil engineer David Xuereb, president of the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry who will focus on the business dimension; Antoinette Caruana, head of human resources and company secretary at Simonds Farsons Cisk plc, representing the HR dimension; Fiona Captur, chief executive officer at the Junior Achievement ‒ Young Enterprise (JAYE) Malta Foundation, who will put forward the views of local youths with a particular emphasis of the various entrepreneurial programmes run by JAYE.

A versatile panel with guests ranging from Marcel Cassar, chief executive officer of APS Bank plc, to Malta’s foremost rock star Ira Losco will also be presenting their views in a dynamic yet informal and empowering environment, providing the delegates with the opportunity to network with both fellow professionals and professional speakers.

The road to success for any organisation is one that truly empowers people and taps into their talents and their power to develop and do great things in life.

Joseph Farrugia is founder and director of StreetHR