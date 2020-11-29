Way back in time, specifically pre-COVID-19, we had planned the fifth edition of the now well-established event HR GIG, focusing on ‘Empowerment – Set No Limits’. Nine months later, following a multitude of internal and external meetings with NGOs, HR professionals and business executives, it has become evident that the topic of ‘empowerment’ is even more relevant today than when the event was initially concep­tua­lised.

Naturally, this is mainly influenced by the forces of the pandemic that caused us, together with the entire world, to think and act differently, also embracing safety mea­sures alongside other considerations. We can now witness ‘empowerment’ and efforts to break ‘limits’ by simply watching the news or talking to friends. It is the topic of the here and now.

Therefore, the idea of HR GIG 5, ‘Empowerment – Set No Limits’ has now reached broader dimensions and it is key that we address these also when we hopefully meet to deliver the event on Thursday, December 3.

Why ‘set no limits’? I think that the environment that society created is already posing a number of limitations on ourselves. It begins with self-imposed limitations, our perception of our own potential, of our own power, our lack of assertiveness, courage to take different career steps, fear to try out new things, and so on. Worse than this, we also tend to ‘set limits’ on others. Putting people in boxes and limiting their true potential simply because of their status, their job description, their age and their beliefs.

Some organisations may have cultivated ‘fear’ cultures – causing people to be afraid of expressing their views, of admitting their mistakes (and learning from them), of taking risks and generating ideas. Some might have simply empowered their managers and stopped there, limiting the same wave of empowerment to reach, engage and embrace all remaining employees.

Do you agree that most organisations have a ‘silo mentality’, for example? Are we putting in too many parameters, boxes and barriers rather than open spaces, open cultures, embracing diversity and different opinions?

Here is where different perspectives become interesting – what is the role of a business leader in this, what do CEOs have to say? What about the younger generation, or HR professionals? Is their perspective different? Are HR truly empowered to influence business decisions and empowerment in the first place?

And you must be thinking, how does COVID-19 fit into this? What has changed, how and why?

Since March this year, people have been living in a context full of fear of different forms: financial, health, family, children, and work-related concerns, among others, that psychologically conditioned us. We all have our battles but we need to keep in mind that fear and empowerment pull in opposite directions; empowerment comes into play when we overcome fear and still make progress. Therefore, how can we, as HR professionals and leaders, empower people to go through this phase? How can we influence others, in some cases remotely, and empower them to deliver results and to overcome their personal challenges?

One aspect is collaboration ‒ we cannot fight alone. Even leaders have suffered a lot from anxiety lately and even they need support. How can we empower each other as employees, managers and organisations?

Yes, we are witnessing many stories of people and businesses generating new ideas, going out from their comfort zones and takings risks. We are living in a world within which ‘empowerment’ will make a huge difference and breaking the limits is key not only for business success, but for our own survival. We owe it to the next generation not to let go and to still deliver a world that is powerful, empowered and successful.

HR GIG 5 will set the scene to cause people to think and reflect on this huge topic in a focused way. Similar to previous HR GIGs, it will also provide direction; one that is based on best HR and business practices for delegates to take home key messages, tools and ideas.

The speakers include David Xuereb, presi­dent of the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry; Fiona Captur, chief executive officer at Junior Achievement − Young Enterprise; Maria Bartolo Zahra, mana­ging director at Surge Advisory; Marcel Cassar, chief executive officer of APS Bank plc; Charmaine Gauci, Superintendent of Public Health; and Catherine Calleja, ma­na­­ging director at Atlas Healthcare Insurance.

The panel discussion will be moderated by Michelle Seguna, HR director at Westin Dragonara, and the event will be hosted by Clare Agius.

This team and others will come together on Thursday, December 3, at the Xara Lodge, l/o Rabat, and the event will also be transmitted live to an online audience. Outdoor Living will add their spice to engage everyone (be it from home or present in the hall) in a fun and interactive energiser. The event also qualifies for structured CPE.

The road to success for any organisation is one that truly empowers people and taps into their talents and their power to develop and do great things in life.

Joseph Farrugia, founder and director of StreetHR and can be reached at joseph@streethr.com.mt.

