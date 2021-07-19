Four paintings by renowned artist Emvin Cremona have been loaned by the Central Bank of Malta to be put on show at Il-Ħaġar Museum exhibition in Victoria.

Around 90 works – including some from the late artist’s family – are on display, including his prolific philatelic designs.

A catalogue covering the items being exhibited has been issued by the museum.

The Central Bank of Malta has 10 artworks by Cremona as part of its collection which covers most of the great Maltese artists.

The Emvin Cremona exhibition forms part of the Victoria International Arts Festival, which runs until August 28.

Cremona (1919-1987) studied at the Malta School of Arts and the Regia Accademia delle Belle Arti in Rome. His works can be found in various countries, including the WHO headquarters in Geneva and the UN headquarters in New York.

The museum in St George Square, Victoria, is open from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. For more information, visit https://heartofgozo.org.mt/.