Canon George Frendo and Gina Attard (pictured) browsing through a copy of Il-Ħaġar GEMS 12 – a catalogue featuring the Emvin Cremona 1919-1987 exhibition currently on display at Il-Ħaġar museum until August 28. The full colour 120-pager, edited by Joseph Borg and Maria Frendo, includes photos of more than 80 works of this important retrospective, the first since Cremona’s death. The publication is actually the first contribution about this genius. It includes write-ups and studies by Lara Bugeja, Charles Cassar, Joseph Farrugia, George Frendo and Mark Sagona.

