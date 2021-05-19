A set of Emvin Cremona paintings decorating the main altar of the Paola Parish are currently undergoing restoration and conservation at PrevArti’s laboratory in Mosta.

The project, supported by Bank of Valletta, is another from a series undertaken by the local bank.

The paintings date back to 1968 and include a vertical eight-metre high titular painting of the Blessed Virgin of Lourdes; two horizontal five-metre wide paintings depicting various saints; and six smaller paintings, depicting angels which decorate and harmonise the set.

These works of art, a main attraction in this church, reside behind the altar, just across the main entrance.

The restoration process began once the paintings were dismantled and transported to the laboratory. Restoration is expected to be completed by the end of June.

Photos of the front and back of each painting were taken prior to the start of treatment, following which, cleaning tests were carried out to tackle the removal of accumulated dust and dirt and ensure that the safest and most efficient methods are used.

Head conservator Pierre Bugeja said that the paintings were never varnished and, therefore, lacked a protective layer, probably due to the fact that this had to be applied on location following the installation towards the end of the 1960’s.

Once each painting undergoes the cleaning process, the infilling and retouching of losses together with the application of varnish will be carried out.

Prior to their re-installation, the wooden frames which support the canvases will be strengthened and consolidated.