President George Vella recently inaugurated an exhibition featuring works by Emvin Cremona at Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria.

The first section of the first posthumous retrospective of this art genius focuses on the religious aspect, including paintings from Ta’ Pinu (developed into mosaics), the original Aviation Madonna and various bozzettos – many of which are in private collections.

Another section offers a complete glance of his 1957-1980 stamp designs which gave Maltese philately a clear identity.

An assortment of themes and mediums, most of which are very rarely on public, are also on display as three showcases carry numerous documents, strengthening the experience offered to visitors.

Cremona is regarded as one of the best Maltese artists of the 20th century. He is known for designing most stamps, including the issue commemorating Malta’s independence in 1964.

Some of his works can be found at Msida and Ħamrun parish churches, Ta’ Pinu sanctuary and the chapel at the Malta International Airport.

The World Health Organisation headquarters in Geneva and the UN headquarters in New York also house paintings by Cremona.

Emvin Cremona 1919-1987 can be visited until August 28 from 9am to 5pm all days of the week. Entrance is free.