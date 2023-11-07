Marah was a curious, young, intelligent girl who loved exploring the world around her and asking questions. However, society often told her that science and mathe­matics were not for girls like her and that she should focus on other subjects.

It’s possible that many girls and women can relate to Marah’s story as they are underrepresented in the population of scientists and engineers employed in Europe, which stands at only 41.3%.

According to a recent indicator from the European SheCan statistics, women are represented by less than 25% of self-employed professionals in science and engineering and Information and Communication Technologies (ICT).

Some women overcame many challenges despite the gender stereotypes that they faced and were determined to help other young girls pursue their dreams. Thanks to initiatives created under the award given to Malta as the World Capital for Women and Girls in Science and Technology, several women are helping to raise awareness about the importance of gender equality in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.

The Girls4STEM summer school provided the opportunity for 60 girls to take part in various STEM-related workshops and develop several skills, including presentation skills.

The slogan used during this year’s initiatives as part of the World Capital of Women and Girls in Science for the inaugural year 2023-2024 by the Royal Academy for Science International Trust (RASIT).

Animated videos were created to target primary school students, highlighting various unconventional careers in STEM such as those of an anaesthetist and data scientist. These videos were launched at the Science in the City festival under the fitting theme of ‘Changemakers’.

Another upcoming initiative is the She Can pop-up exhibition, which will be touring several secondary schools around the islands, showcasing inspiring stories of 26 women under five different overarching themes: digital technologies, health and well-being, marine and maritime, sustainability and smart solutions.

Lourdes Farrugia

These initiatives give girls access to resources and opportunities they might not have had otherwise. Such initiatives help to break down the barriers that traditionally hold girls back from pursuing careers in STEM and encourage them to explore their full potential.

Danielle Martine Farrugia

Thanks to the efforts of people like Marah and organisations like the Ministry for Education, Sport, Youth and Research (MEYR), the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFET) and the University of Malta (UM) supporting them, we can hope for a world that is more equal and inclusive. Our aim is that girls and women are no longer held back by gender stereotypes but are empowered to pursue their passions and achieve their dreams. Ultimately, this is why these initiatives are so important. They provide hope, inspiration and access to opportunities that can change lives and transform the world.

Lourdes Farrugia is a senior lecturer at the University of Malta. Danielle Martine Farrugia is a science engagement practitioner, lecturer and PhD candidate.

Sound bites

• A study explored the relationship between studying STEM and higher levels of creativity in a secondary school context.

The study was conducted in Malta and involved analysing data from 400 students aged between 11 and 16. The results suggest that there is a strong positive link between studying STEM and creativity, even after controlling for other possible determinants of creativity, such as age, gender, parental education and participation in creative activities.

These findings offer encouraging insights into education and curriculum development, suggesting that STEM subjects can contribute to developing creativity in young people.

https://www.mdpi.com/2079-3200/11/6/106?fbclid=IwAR2C7Wi3-8nG0n252WH1thXLPIIQEMfPMBvbnOWgnCV_zCbTfQnWhtrDOAQ

• The Action Coalition on Technology and Innovation was established at the Generation Equality Forum held last year. Its mission is to unite governments, private sector companies, the UN system and civil society to commit to empowering women and girls in STEM fields.

By 2026, the Action Coalition aims to increase the proportion of women involved in technology and innovation and to ensure that women and girls take part fully in finding solutions to the most significant and intricate problems of our time.

https://forum.generationequality.org/sites/default/files/2021-03/TIGE_FINAL_VISUAL_EN.pdf

Did you know?

• The United Nations General Assembly established February 11 as an annual international day to recognise the critical role women and girls play in science and technology.

• The UNESCO Institute for Statistics states that in higher education, women represent just over 35 per cent of graduates in STEM-related fields.

• The most recent UNESCO science report reveals that currently, only one in three of researchers are women.

• Research papers that involve international collaboration are less likely to have female participation.

For more trivia see: www.um.edu.mt/think