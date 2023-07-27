The name, Nadine Micallef-Grimaud has always been synonymous with art. She studied art under the tutorship of her father, Aldo, and attended courses in painting and sculpture at the Malta Society of Arts, Malta School of Arts, and other foreign institutions.

Although historically her name is mostly known in floral art and became a leading exponent of this art form internationally, she is also a practising artist. As an interdisciplinary artist, Micallef-Grimaud creates landscapes, figurative images, and abstract, and installation works in a variety of media.

Magma

In this collection of works, the artist is showcasing a series of abstract paintings, landscapes, and a few works inspired by prehistoric imagery.

Inspired by Maltese prehistoric art

Micallef-Grimaud uses a combination of Neolithic imagery to create her intricate paintings. She draws inspiration from ancient temples, artefacts, and contemporary concepts to create her unique style. She often incorporates ancient symbols and motifs into her work celebrating the natural world and its power. In some of her paintings, the artist depicts women with exaggerated features such as large breasts, hips, and bellies.

For example, in her work called Sleeping Deity in the Temple, Micallef-Grimaud shows us a central and frontal view of the statuette known also as the Dreamer of Malta, with the background of the inner chamber of the Hypogeum where the artefact was found. This image was also created as a fertility symbol, representing the importance of life and reproduction.

Sleeping Deity in the Temple

Above in the sky are four swifts which represent spirituality and the divine. These migratory birds are also considered a symbol of transformation and rebirth. The whole composition has a certain eeriness, mystery, and circular motion. This kind of circular shape also signifies that the temples represent the womb.

The artist is fascinated by the exploration of the intersection between contemporary art and ancient history. She combines prehistoric motifs with her abstract style. It is a strong unconscious reflection of the primal energy of prehistoric art.

Trapped

Abstract works

Micallef-Grimaud’s selection in this exhibition also comprises a large number of abstract works mostly executed with mixed media and her fluid art technique which has become an important aspect of the creative process. The artist achieved great results with her continuous exploration and experimentation with new techniques with colours.

Beauty in the Abyss

She was one of the first artists to create original and unusual effects in her abstracts which today is referred to as 'accidental painting'. This method of painting requires great skill and the use of the right media.

In some abstract works in black and white, as well as in colour, the artist searches for what the unconscious mind is revealing. These powerful images tap into the artist's psyche and unleash a range of imagery and emotions.

Landscape Painting

Micallef-Grimaud also explored the beauty of the natural and built environment of Malta. Mdina, also known as the 'Silent City', is a fortified city located in the centre of the island of Malta. Over the centuries, it has inspired many artists to capture its unique beauty and historic charm in their paintings. In one of her works, the artist depicted this fortified city.

Mdina Silent City

It is shown from the outskirts, and the perspective allowed the artist to capture the city's distinctive silhouette, as well as its surrounding landscape. This panoramic view of the countryside, with Mdina rising in the distance, was executed with embossed paint and other material to attain the texture of the rocks, stone, and soil.

Lately, the artist also worked on several paintings that verge between landscape and abstract, with a sense of movement or fluidity that could be interpreted as resembling planetary images or flowing magma.

Mischievous Spirits in the Temple

In this context, the artist suggests a sense of cosmic or elemental power, with the landscape representing a force that is larger than human experience or comprehension. The use of abstract forms and colours conveys a sense of energy, motion, or transformation as if the landscape is constantly evolving and changing.

This exhibition is surely another milestone and significant moment in the artistic journey of Micallef-Grimaud. The use of fantasy and experimentation by the artist demonstrates unique and innovative creations that challenge traditional notions of form and style. By pushing the boundaries of her chosen medium, the artist is continuously exploring new ways and materials to create striking and unexpected visual effects.

The exhibition runs until July 31 at the Palm Court Lounge, Phoenicia Hotel, Floriana.