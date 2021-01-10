The American University of Malta, a private, American-style university situated in Cospicua, is dedicated to providing quality higher education and research for an international community.

The degree programmes, research and service to the community are intended to transform lives and serve society by educating ethically knowledgeable citizens, creating knowledge and putting this to work in a global setting.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected education due to various restrictions and safety regulations. Because of this upheaval, AUM is offering students the opportunity to study at heavily-reduced tuition fees.

Normal annual tuition fees are €2,000 per year for Maltese, €3,000 per year for EU, €5,000 per year for non-EU students following an undergraduate programme; €5,000 per year for non-EU students following a graduate programme; €5,000 per year for undergraduate Maltese students and €7,000 per year for non-EU students pursuing a graduate programme.

Through its initiative, the AUM is offering 100 per cent tuition free scholarships to all Maltese students and other students who have a valid resident permit card for spring 2021. The aim of this initiative is to help students living in Malta who, due to COVID-19 and other economic issues, are not in a position to begin their studies.

“It has been an awful year because of the pandemic. All people were affected economically, physically or psychologically. We would like to give a chance to prospective students with affordable education in order to recover from their wounds,” AUM marketing and admissions director Ilker Yildiz said.

This initiative – which is valid for this semester – has already attracted 400 leads and 60 applications. Of these, some 30 per cent of the applicants are Maltese.

For more information on this initiative, contact AUM on admissions@aum.edu.mt.