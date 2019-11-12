Seat celebrated the first edition of Innovation Day at its headquarters in Martorell, an inspirational event that recognises and encourages a mindset and culture of innovation in the company among employees.

During the event, 20 innovation projects that were developed throughout the year were presented, all related with new mobility solutions, Industry 4.0 and new business models, among others, and the winning projects were announced.

“The Innovation Day is open to all company employees and the initiative arose with the goal of connecting ideas, projects and talents from different areas,” said Seat vice-president for human resources Xavier Ros. “At the same time, events like this will have a multiplier effect, as they drive an innovation-driven mindset, create synergies among projects and identify new opportunities.”

With this initiative, aimed at the company’s more than 15,000 employees, Seat detailed how innovative projects are launched, from the moment someone comes up with an idea until it is put into operation, in order to motivate creative thinking among all of the brand’s professionals.

Inspirational talks were also organised with experts in innovation who shared their experiences. Furthermore, all company employees had the possibility to share an innovative idea through a digital platform created for the Innovation Day.

With the aim of promoting the professional growth of the participating teams who developed the different projects, these were evaluated by a jury made up of employees from several areas of the company. They based their decision on the innovative value of the projects and on how they benefit customers, the market and the company itself.

The teams that developed the winning projects were presented with the ‘Passport to Innovation’ award in order to promote their professional growth and development with experiences such as a course on drones, a visit to 4YFN (MWC) and passes to attend the Smart City Congress and the Silicon Valley Tour.