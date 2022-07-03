Over 3,000 visitors attended an open day at the Malta College for Arts, Science, and Technology (MCAST) main campus in Paola held on June 24, during which aspiring students had the opportunity to explore the college’s facilities, including labs, workshops and simulators first-hand.

All six MCAST institutes held information talks at the college’s new resource centre to explain their various courses, teaching approaches and potential careers they could lead to. Tours were organised at the new library.

MCAST career guidance advisors also provided individual guidance. By brainstorming potential work roles and jobs, they could guide students on the various suitable learning paths available at MCAST. Information about application procedures and stipends was also offered.

Current MCAST students, together with their lecturers, also showcased their work and projects. This allowed prospective students to understand what they would be doing when following vocational courses at the college. These included drone swarm demonstrations, science experiments, virtual reality activity in agribusiness, hair and beauty shows, and student project exhibitions.

MCAST currently has over 7,000 full-time students and offers 190 courses in diverse areas, spanning from level 1 certificates to bachelor’s and master’s degrees, to doctorate level.

mcast.edu.mt