NOUV Malta, a multidisciplinary firm of certified and experienced public accountants, auditors, company service providers and certified information systems’ auditors, has launched GetGovernanz, a new corporate initiative to promote good and sound corporate governance among the private and public sectors.

“Companies are today moving beyond the concept of corporate social responsibility, a shift that is taking them towards more pressing issues such as the environment, society and governance,” Terrence Norris, CEO of Get Governanz who is spearheading this initiative, said.

Get Governanz was set up in collaboration with the American Anti-Corruption Institute (AACI) together with the International Due Diligence Organisation (IDDO) to offer training and advisory services on good governance to individuals and commercial and non-commercial organisations.

The certified training programmes and advisory services focus on anti-corruption, fraud awareness, due diligence and anti-money-laundering matters. All courses and training programmes will be delivered by local and international experts and officially accredited by the American Anti-Corruption Institute.

Get Governanz was launched through a live webinar event themed ‘Embracing Good Governance’ organised jointly by Get Governanz and the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry. The webinar was available for free to all the Chamber’s members. Keynote speakers included the Minister for Justice, Equality and Governance Edward Zammit Lewis, Burke Files, president of the IDDO, the US and David Sachs, CEO of Tomobox, Israel.

This webinar is the first of a series of planned webinars that came about as a result of the recently-signed MOU between Get Governanz and the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry with both parties agreeing to collaborate and promote the concept of good governance in Malta.

The dates for the future webinars will be communicated through the various Chamber’s communication platforms and also on www.getgovernanz.com.

The team at Get Governanz include Terrence Norris, Mark Aquilina, founder and managing partner of NOUV and Andrew Naudi, NOUV’s technology partner, Burke Files, international financial investigator and due diligence expert, and Mike J. Masoud, managing director of the American Anti-Corruption Institute (AACI).