A Reading Ambassadors activity was recently held by the National Literacy Agency at the Mqabba Skolasajf Centre run by the Foundation for Educational Services.

During the event, Education Minister Evarist Bartolo and reading ambassadors Gilbert Agius, Gordon Bonello and Clara Farrugia read stories in Maltese and English to the pupils of the same centre. The Minister read the book Griġjo l-Qattus written by Francesca Cutajar and illustrated by Zvetlana Magro, and discussed with them the main themes of the book, namely the importance of respecting others, including animals.

Following the reading sessions, the pupils had the opportunity to discuss the book with the reading ambassadors and ask them questions about their reading habits. The aim of the Reading Ambassadors programme is to promote a positive attitude towards reading through organised activities in schools involving local personalities. The group of 30 reading ambassadors includes singers, actors, footballers, presenters, broadcasters and journalists.

From the start of the programme in 2014 up to now, 200 Reading Ambassadors activities have been organised in primary and middle schools across Malta and Gozo.

This activity formed part of a series of initiatives held as part of the Aqra fis-Sajf 2019 summer reading campaign currently being coordinated by the National Literacy Agency.

The event was also attended by Mqabba primary school head Wilfred Cassar, Mqabba mayor Omar Farrugia, and Malta Libraries deputy librarian Margaret Zammit.