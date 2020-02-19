Malta Café Scientifique is tomorrow organising a public discussion with a team of panellists on what needs to be done to increase the number of women choosing careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) in Malta.

Some of the questions that will be addressed include:

• Why are fewer female students studying STEM subjects, and when they do, why is it is mainly in certain fields?

• What hurdles at present discourage women from staying in STEM careers and what scaffolding can be put in place to help them stay?

The panel of speakers will include female scientists and industrial researchers, new-starters and veterans from across STEM fields as well as experts in gender equality. They will talk about their experience and answer questions from the moderator, Danielle Farrugia, as well as from the audience.

The points raised during the discussion will be used to draft an equality action plan, including a set of recommendations on how the country can attract women into STEM and move forward to more equal representation in these subjects. This will be submitted to educational institutes and businesses.

The Women in STEM discussion will be held tomorrow at 7pm at the University’s Valletta Campus, and will be followed by light refreshments. Those wishing to attend are asked to book a seat by filling in and submitting a form at https://survey.zohopublic.eu/zs/K8hJH8.