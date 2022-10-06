Thousands of households are expected to be impacted by a change in the transmission of free-to-air television channels via aerial as the authorities are in the process of reviewing whether to stop the service early next year.

The change will impact anyone who relies solely on an aerial to access local TV stations.

That means it will also affect households that have internet-based providers, such as IPTV and streaming services but do not have subscriptions with local TV service providers GO and Melita.

The shift will come about as television providers plan to close off a telecommunications hub that uses old systems and techniques to transmit free-to-air transmissions via aerials. In recent years, these older systems, used to transmit free-to-air channels via aerials, have regularly developed faults.

Times of Malta was supplied information on the change by an official manning the helpline set up specifically to deal with queries on the matter.

He said the changes are expected by first three months of 2023.

Who is affected?

Over the last month, a message broadcast on TVM asked anyone who relied on free-to-air television to call helpline 2364 3100.

Based on this information, the government will calculate the number of homes that receive TV service through aerial only and how many have internet access.

According to calculations by PN MEP candidate Peter Agius, based on data he says was supplied to him by sources, some 18,000 households will be impacted by the change.

“Not everyone can afford Netflix or a subscription with GO and Melita. I strongly appeal to those involved in this change to think hard about what they’re about to do as there are thousands of elderly people and others whose quality of life also depends on the company they get from TV programmes,” Agius said.

While some of those who still make use of the aerial system are already subscribed to services by telecom providers, and will therefore be unaffected as the free-to-air channels are included in the packages, some rely exclusively on aerials to watch TV.

What channels are affected?

According to the Malta Communications Authority (MCA), there are eight Maltese free-to-air channels: Xejk, F Living, Net, One, Smash, TVM, TVMnews+ and Parliament TV.

A leading importer and installer, who did not wish to be named also said there are thousands of people who still make use of the aerial.

“And we’re not just talking about elderly people, as many believe," he said. "You have families who have more than one TV and an aerial is enough for them.”

The installer said the government has a duty to ensure everyone has access to “free-to-air” channels.

“Why can’t the government help upgrade the systems and keep the aerials? This will impact thousands, especially in Gozo.”

On his own business potentially taking a hit because of the change, the importer said the move will surely mean loss of business for him, but he is convinced the authorities will not take this into consideration.

It is understood the government is expected to unveil a scheme for those who make use of the aerial system to watch free-to-air channels and this will be open to those with “genuine cases”.

According to a government spokesperson, the authorities are in the process of evaluating whether those households making use of only the aerial have access to the internet as well as the feasibility of TV sets receiving the service without the aerial TV.

“On this basis, the government will assess the best and most suitable solutions,” the spokesperson said although she did not provide any further details.

In 2011, Malta’s free-to-air analogue TV was upgraded to digital transmission, although aerials were still required and have therefore continued to be used.