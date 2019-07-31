Immerse in Gozitan culture at Fior D'Argenta

Xewkija Local Council will once again be organising the two-day cultural event – Fior D’Argenta. This event commemorates the Beheading of St John the Baptist, to whom the Rotunda church is dedicated.

The festival of culture, history, drama and traditions will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, the 28th and 29th of August, in St John the Baptist Square, as well as the surrounding areas.

The traditional village square dinner will bring together the village in a celebration that is animated by music, dance, culture, and heritage, culminating in a traditional bonfire.

St John the Baptist Square, Xewkija, Gozo on Wednesday 28 and Thursday 29 at 7pm.

Rock Away August on Spinola’s Waterfront

Out of The Blues are playing live on the final day of their weekly event for St. Julian's Band Club, right on the waterfront of Spinola Bay, opposite St. Julian's Band Club.

Out of The Blues are a five-piece rock and blues band, playing classic songs from the '50s to the '90s. They are a multicultural band, with the lead singer, Mike from Ireland, with his distinctive gravelly voice, Sven the lead guitarist from Sweden, Paul on bass being half Maltese, half Jordy, Shaun on rhythm from England and Jerry on drums from Belgium. They play throughout Malta and Gozo and are recognised for their unique sound and energetic performance, with songs from Eric Clapton, Joe Cocker, The Beatles and many more!

Spinola Bay, St. Julian’s on Thursday 29 at 8pm.

Taste over 20 different beers from around the world at Malta Craft Beer Festival

The second edition of the Malta Craft Beer Festival will take place between Friday and Sunday at Fort St. Elmo, Valletta from 7pm till 1am. The festival is organised by Lord Chambray and The Craft Beer Company in collaboration with the top local craft beer brewers, importers and distributors.

The beer fort opens its gates to welcome you to three days of the finest brews, delicious food and sweets, live music from local bands, informative beer workshops and a new pop-up shop with beers and merchandise to take home.

For more information and to buy tickets visit www.craftbeerfestival.mt

Fort St. Elmo, Valletta on Friday 30, Saturday 31 and next Sunday 1 at 7pm.

Dance all night long in a cave

Local band The Travellers’ exclusive summer concert will take place on Saturday at Calypso’s Cave in Xagħra. The concert will begin at 9pm and last until 2am.

For more information on this concert visit their facebook page.

Calypso’s Cave, Xagħra, Gozo on Saturday at 9pm.

ONGOING EVENTS

Enjoy traditional Maltese nights at Valletta Waterfront

Take in the scenic Grand Harbour views and re-live traditional Malta at the Valletta Waterfront every Thursday evening. Activities include traditional folk dancing, falconry displays, terramaxka (street organ) music and artisan market stalls, among other activities.

For more information visit www.vallettawaterfront.com

Valletta Waterfront, every Thursday evening.

Typical Maltese dancing on Valletta waterfront

View the works of art of over 50 local artists

The Malta Society of Arts member’s exhibition, entitled Perception: Postscripts, is on at the Art Galleries at Palazzo de La Salle, Valletta. An ‘artistic sequel’ to last year’s exhibition, the show features a selection of works showcased last year together with others by numerous member artists, art students and art lovers.

Works by over 50 artists are participating in this year’s exhibition, which is inspired by the theme of multi-sensoriality, as established by the international project AMuSE (Artistic Multi Sensorial Experiences). Entrance is free. www.artsmalta.org

Palazzo de La Salle, 219, Republic Street, Valletta, until August 31. Opening hours are Monday and Friday from 8am to 7pm: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8am to noon and from 3pm to 6pm: and Saturday between 9am and 1.30pm.