Il-Fanal restaurant in Marsascala will be serving up its last meals on Sunday before closing its door for good as owner Jesmond Mangion prepares to take a break after 32 years at the helm.

“It’s time to take life easier,” Mangion said between serving people and speaking to others.

On Saturday, many woke up to the news in a post on the Facebook group RUBS Are You Being Served - Malta that the restaurant is closing, with scores of customers, commenting about childhood memories and writing about their favourite food.

Others chose to change plans and head down to Il-Fanal to relive memories and savour one last meal at the restaurant.

The restaurant was at its busiest when Times of Malta visited, with families waiting outside for a table to free up and the restaurant full to the brim.

The noisy chatter of people enjoying their last meal there filled the restaurant on the penultimate night before the sign that says “Il-Fanal, Sorry, we’re closed” is turned forever.

Mangion was overwhelmed by the turnout. Tonight would typically have been a quiet night with Notte Bianca in Valletta drawing many to the city. “Fanal is well loved”, he said, “they chose to come here”.

Outside, a family could be seen taking a photo with the restaurant as a backdrop and later being welcomed happily by Mangion and shown to a table.

The couple explained that upon hearing the news they had come to take a trip down memory lane, saying that the restaurant held special memories, like the first dinner out with his parents.

Charles described the restaurant as an institution for those from the south, saying, it will be missed.

People were attached to the restaurant, he said it has been here since our childhood and hadn’t changed much.

Yet, he described it as avant-garde, “they had introduced a Chinese menu”, he said referring to the varied menu that had something for everyone at family-friendly prices.

Catching Mangion, the owner, at a quieter moment, he said “being present at all times was key” adding that “the ship is its captain” referring to his hands-on approach doing whatever was necessary over the years.

Positive feedback from customers was always appreciated but he never dismissed negative feedback.

If out of 500 reviews one is bad, that needs to be looked into and taken care of. It’s not okay to think “it’s just one complaint” Mangion stressed.

Mangion described his stint as a long journey, a learning process in which he grew, having started as a 26-year-old and stopping now at the age of 58.

He learned a lot about running a restaurant but also about politics and life as he chatted and got to know his customers over the years.

Jesmond Mangion (centre), the owner with Charles Cassar (left) partner for the first 25 years. Photo: Il-Fanal

This was not a solo journey, Mangion said as he reminisced about how it all started with his partner, his brother-in-law, Charles Cassar, who was with him for the first 25 years.

He recalled how all the staff dressed up formally in the past, especially for special occasions such as Christmas, and New Year and how things changed gradually over the years.

Staff reminisce about old times at Il-Fanal. Photo: Daniela Peresso

At the end of the busy evening, staff sat down chatting and leafing through old photos reminiscing.

Mangion conceded that the last night will not be easy, but said he will bottle up his emotions to give everyone a lovely experience.