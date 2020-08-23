Antonio Conte's future at Inter looks increasingly uncertain after just one season, with the Italian coach hinting at his departure to rub salt in the wound after another night of bitter European disappointment.
Inter's 3-2 Europa League loss to Sevilla in Cologne left Conte searching for an international trophy to add to his league titles in Italy and the Premier League.
