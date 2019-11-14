Alfa Romeo’s 4C sports car is reported to have been cut from production.

According to Autocar, the Italian sports car was absent from a list of the firm’s current and future models shown at the firm’s third-quarter earnings report last week. The 4C also appears to have been removed from Alfa’s online configurator and sales listings.

The PA news agency has approached Alfa Romeo for comment.

With the sports car market proving unpredictable in recent years, the Alfa Romeo 4C has struggled to compete with more established rivals for sales. According to data collated by carsalesbase.com, just 421 examples were sold in 2018 — compared with 8,202 for the Porsche 718 in the same year.

This fresh report comes after the Italian firm also canned plans for a new GTV coupe and 8C successor. These changes in Alfa’s product plans comes on the heels of parent company FCA’s merger with French giant PSA Group, though it hasn’t been confirmed to be a direct result of it.

Instead, Alfa Romeo looks to focus on introducing more SUVs to its line-up, as well as introducing a refreshed version of its Giulia saloon. It revealed the Tonale compact crossover at the Geneva Motor Show in March as a near-production concept, though it looks set to hit roads soon.