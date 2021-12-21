The Aurora opera theatre will present the first end-of-year gala evening in collaboration with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) and Gozo Ministry.

The MPO will execute a symphonic concert featuring an eclectic mix of Maltese and continental music. It will be directed by Colin Attard.

The end-of-year concert will be followed by an eight-course fine-dine dinner prepared by chef Paul Bugeja, well known for his services and expertise at the Michelin-rated Northcote Obsession eatery in Lancashire, UK.

Tickets for the concert and dinner, with optional champagne and waiter service in the theatre boxes, may be acquired from www.teatruaurora.com or ticket helpline 7904 5779.