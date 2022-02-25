Six civil society organisations have called on the government to end the sale of passports to rich Russians in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, SOS Malta, Integra Foundation, aditus Foundation, the Jesuit Refugee Services Malta and Repubblika all urged the government to put Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo’s words “might is not right” into action.

Their statement comes as leaders in the EU as well as the UK and the US announced wide-ranging sanctions on Russia. On Thursday, European President Roberta Metsola called on countries to stop the "dangerous phenomenon" of so-called golden passports that provide a "backdoor to European citizenship".

Prime Minister Robert Abela has so far avoided taking the step of stopping Russian nationals from buying Maltese citizenship, claiming the due diligence process is "robust".

Russians have been among the best clients in the Individual Investor Programme that has generated millions for Malta's economy. Last year, the Passport Papers exposè revealed Russians accounted for 37 per cent of successful applicants.

The six civil society groups also called for any bilateral agreements with Russia to be suspended, for Russian diplomats to be expelled and to support "any and all targeted sanctions up to the highest level of Russian government".

They also called for humanitarian action to help Ukrainians.

All "forced returns" of Ukrainians should be stopped, asylum seekers from the country should be protected, any Ukrainians detained with a view to removal should be released and all Ukrainian visa applications should be accepted.