Pope Francis on Wednesday urged the world community to strive for peace and security in war-ravaged Syria and the Middle East in his Christmas message.

"May Christ bring his light to the many children suffering from war and conflicts in the Middle East," he said in his Urbi and Orbi (To the City and to the World) message.

"May he bring comfort to the beloved Syrian people who still see no end to the hostilities that have rent their country over the last decade," he said. "May he inspire governments and the international community to find solutions to allow the peoples of that region to live together in peace and security, and put an end to their sufferings," he said.

He urged Lebanon to reaffirm its commitment to "harmonious coexistence".

'Injustice'

The pope prayed for those "who suffer because of violence, natural disasters or outbreaks of disease" as well as migrants undertaking a perilous and potentially deadly sea crossing to Europe to seek a better life.

"It is injustice that makes them cross deserts and seas that become cemeteries," he said.

"It is injustice that forces them to ensure unspeakable forms of abuse, enslavement of every kind and torture in inhumane detention camps. It is injustice that turns them away from places where they might have hope for a dignified life, but instead find themselves before walls of indifference."

Attacks in Africa

Pope Francis also prayed for Venezuelans, who he said were "long tried by their political and social tensions" to "receive the aid they need" and denounced attacks by extremist groups in West Africa, highlighting Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Nigeria in his prayers.

35 people, most of them women, were killed by jihadists in two twin attacks in Burkina Faso on Tuesday.

Peace wishes to South Sudan

Earlier on Christmas Day, Pope Francis and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby on Wednesday sent wishes of "peace and prosperity" to South Sudan as negotiations faltered between the African country's government and rebels.

"We wish to extend to you and to all the people of South Sudan our best wishes for your peace and prosperity... as you strive for a swift implementation of the peace agreements," the leaders of the Catholic and Anglican churches said in a joint statement.

The spiritual leaders of more than 1.3 billion Christians said they were praying "for a renewed commitment to the path of reconciliation and fraternity" in South Sudan.

Peace talks over South Sudan's five-year civil war ended in the capital Juba on Tuesday with no breakthrough.