Gender-based violence is a global problem with the same root cause – inequitable gender norms. In Malta, more than one person a day is charged with gender-based violence since a new law was introduced to protect victims that are predominantly women and children. The problem may be more widespread than headline figures of court action by the police indicate.

Globally one in three women have experienced physical or sexual violence at the hands of an intimate partner.

Roughly 20 per cent of women have experienced sexual abuse before the age of 18, while just over seven per cent of women and girls older than 15 have experienced non-partner sexual violence. The Commissioner for Gender-Based and Domestic Violence, Simone Azzopardi, is right in saying that the problem of gender-based violence is more significant than the court statistics indicate.

While it is always essential to hold abusers accountable for their despicable behaviour, more needs to be done to address the problem effectively. Perhaps the best enabler to reduce the incidence of such violence is more funding for women’s full participation in civil society.

Women who are active in civil society can be catalysts to raise awareness and promote treaties and agreements at the national and international level and to ensure their implementation.

The reasons behind violence remaining unreported are various. Lack of understanding of the nature of abusive persons, economic dependence, and fear of greater physical danger to victims and their children are among the most common. This vicious circle of fear can be addressed by bringing gender-based violence clinical services to lower-level health facilities. One-stop-shop facilities in clinics and hospitals could be extended to provide ancillary services to victims discreetly. These services would include psychological advice, legal aid, and social services support to truncate the connection between victims and their abusers.

The indirect victims of gender-based violence are often children who usually witness violence against their mothers.

We may lack trained professionals to work with children who have experienced gender-based violence, especially when the abusers are parents or other family members. We also need to provide more shelter facilities that adhere to high standards of care for mothers and their children to reduce the incidence of continuing abuse. More and better-trained professionals are essential to keep the system of support fully functional.

Equally important is the support for professionals experiencing second-hand trauma as a result of dealing with cases of violence.

Burnout of such professionals is a reality as we lack sufficient qualified persons to deal with gender-based violence survivors. The support network is fragmented and needs to be restructured to ensure the whole system becomes cohesive by putting laws into practice, raising awareness of services.

Progress has been made in addressing gender-based violence. There is more awareness of the issues, more data and evidence to identify what works, and gradually improving the quality of support services. Despite these improvements, it remains a critical problem for our society. Law enforcement will never be enough to eradicate this problem. Fundamental gender inequalities and norms in our society persist. Unless we address the inequalities which include acknowledging that women’s rights are fundamental human rights, we will continue to struggle with this unnecessary blight.