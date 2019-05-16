A man was given a suspended sentence after entering a restricted area at the Malta International Airport, telling the police that he was following a woman he had been flirting with.

Shaginiani Rafieli, a 27-year old Georgian national, ended in court on Thursday after his arrest on Wednesday at around 2pm when he roamed into the airport restricted area, following a passenger through the security gate.

The man told police that he was walking after a woman he had been flirting with, an excuse that did not convince the airport security.

The man was arrested and taken to court, where he plead guilty to violation of private property and to the unauthorised entry into the airport’s restricted area.

“The man is homeless. He is a possible threat to airport security and thousands of passengers. We don’t know exactly what he had in mind,” prosecuting Inspector Silvio Magro said.

Defence lawyer Charmaine Cherret argued that the man had panicked when the police had intervened to arrest him. “He had never been arrested and didn’t cooperate, but he didn’t do any damage or harm.”

Moreover, the man was “terrified of airplanes” and had travelled to Malta by sea. “I think he hasn’t understood the gravity of the crime with which he is charged,” she said.

However, Inspector Silvio Magro told the court CCTV footage showed the man trailing after passengers into the departure lounge. “He tried to go upstairs and lied about why. He is lying to the court and his lawyer,” the inspector said.

When asked by the Court whether he was confirming his plea, the man, speaking through his interpreter, said that he had discussed it with his lawyer.

“Prison or not, do as you will,” the accused replied when told that his guilty plea could land him with a prison term.

“Yes, yes, yes!” he confirmed when asked once again whether he fully understood the implications of his plea.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the Court, presided over by magistrate Monica Vella, declared him guilty and condemned him to a two-year jail term suspended for four years.