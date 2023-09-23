Rejuvenated Wolfsburg aim for a first Bundesliga win in over 10 years at struggling Borussia Dortmund on Saturday with coach Nico Kovac describing the mission as “an endurance test”.

Dortmund, who lost the title to Bayern Munich on the final day of last season, have started this season poorly by their standards and were 2-0 losers at PSG in the Champions League in midweek.

They may still be unbeaten in the league but have laboured to two wins and two draws — all of which have come against teams in the bottom half of the table.

On Saturday, Edin Terzic’s men take on Wolfsburg, who look refreshed under former Bayern coach Kovac, now in his second year in the Auto City.

Noted disciplinarian Kovac’s well-drilled side have won three of four this season to sit one point ahead of Dortmund in the table.

