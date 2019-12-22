Enel Energia and Melita Italia have signed a partnership to offer high-speed fibre internet services across Italy.

As from January 9, 2020, with the launch of Enel in Fibra by Melita, Enel Energia’s domestic customers will be able to add Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) to their existing electricity and gas services at a cost of €27 per month.

This new product, which brings together the quality of Enel Energia’s service in Italy with the technology of Melita Italia, will provide a download connection of up to 1GB per second and an upload speed of up to 300MB per second.

“A high-speed internet connection enables customers to fully benefit from innovations in smart home technology and the digitisation of the energy sector,” said Nicola Lanzetta, Enel’s head of market Italy. “Thanks to this collaboration with Melita Italia, which has significant experience in the telecommunications sector, we will provide customers with a third commodity that is becoming central to our daily lives.”

Melita Italia has brought a new level of innovation to the Italian broadband market

Riccardo Ruggiero, executive president of Melita Italia, said: “This is a very positive agreement for Melita, which allows us to combine our offer, exclusively in fibre internet with the light and gas services of the main Italian provider. This partnership can also be a stimulus for the further development of FTTH technology in Italy, which today is constantly growing but not yet in line with other European countries.”

Harald Roesch, CEO at Melita Ltd, said: “Melita Italia has brought a new level of innovation to the Italian broadband market, combining gigabit broadband internet with mesh WiFi technology to ensure the best in-home experience.

“Our new partnership will allow us to effectively market Melita Italia products to Enel Energia’s customers in Italy.”

Enel is a multinational energy company and one of the world’s leading integrated electricity and gas operators. Enel Energia is the group company that operates in the free market in Italy, with over 12 million customers, including residential and business.

It provides a wide range of light and gas offers designed to meet every consumption need of families, companies, professionals, condominiums and public administrations.

Melita Italia is 100 per cent owned by Melita Ltd, a market leader in Malta in the provision of internet, TV, fixed and mobile telephony services for retail and business customers.