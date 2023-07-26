Technicians are working on nine faults which have developed in high voltage cables, Enemalta said on Wednesday evening as several localities reported power cuts. Among them were large areas of Mosta and Naxxar and parts of Lija and Qormi.

Enemalta said cable faults were being repaired in Luqa, Marsa, Żejtun, Ħamrun, Kalkara and Żabbar, among other localities.

The state energy provider said that by Wednesday afternoon, more than 73% of cable faults which developed during the heatwave had been repaired.

It said works will continue until resilience and flexibility are restored to the grid, enabling it to quickly respond should new faults develop.

Many consumers who suffered outages had power restored through alternative cable routing, it said.

Consumers in Handaq (Qormi) were connected to generators while repairs were made.

Consumers in other parts of Qormi will have their power restored once repairs are made to a substation.

Eleven repair teams are also assisting consumers who suffered outages as a result of faults in the low-voltage system which carries power from substations to clients.

Enemalta CEO Jonathan Cardona said the company's repair teams will continue to work round the clock. Such repairs were critical to enable the company to deal with any new faults which may develop in the future, he said.

Consumers may report power cuts on the Enemalta customer care helpline 8000 2224 or Servizz.Gov Helpline 153. https://www.enemalta.com.mt/map/