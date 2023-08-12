Enemalta on Saturday provided a rundown of its recent work to upgrade the country’s electricity distribution network, listing a number of its ongoing projects across the country.

The state-run company faced strident criticism last month after a prolonged heatwave led to 10 days of power cuts, leaving significant parts of the country without electricity for nights at a time.

The government subsequently pledged to double investment in upgrading the country’s electricity distribution network.

In its statement on Saturday, Enemalta listed various of its projects: