A fire broke out at an Enemalta substation next to the Solana Hotel in Mellieħa on Tuesday evening prompting the evacuation of hotel guests as a precautionary measure.
A police spokesman said no injuries have been reported.
He said the evacuation operation was led by the hotel management assisted by Civil Protection officers and the police.
Firefighters are currently on site working to extinguish the blaze.
