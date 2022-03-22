Enemalta is taking legal action following damage caused to the electricity interconnector when a chemical tanker dragged anchor off Baħar ic-Cagħaq on Saturday.

The MV Chem P almost came aground in a storm but was stopped a few metres from the shore by its anchor and two tugs.

Enemalta said on Tuesday that preliminary inspections by divers showed damage to the interconnector - which supplies electricity to Malta from Sicily - and further investigations are continuing.

The company said that it shut down the interconnector for several hours as a precaution on Saturday, but electricity supply to consumers was not interrupted as emergency generators at Delimara power station were switched on.

"Meanwhile, legal and technical action is being taken for the necessary repairs to be made," Enemalta said.

The tanker was towed to Anchor Bay on Monday.