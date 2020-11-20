A company involved in a joint investment with Enemalta to develop and operate a multi-million data hub in an underground installation at Marsa, has been ordered to pay the energy provider some €158,047 in outstanding debts.

Enemalta plc sued Streamcast Ltd for expenses incurred in carrying out necessary works at the site underlying the Marsa power station, transforming the chamber known as the ex-A-Station, into a Tier 4 data centre.

Three years ago, Enemalta plc and Streamcast Technologies had signed an agreement to invest up to €75 million in the global data centre market, starting with the underground centre.

Enemalta plc was to undertake infrastructural works to adequately prepare the site for this development, ensuring a 1000 AMPs low-voltage supply.

Works carried out by the energy supplier involved expenses to the tune of €123,817.

An invoice was duly issued and, although backed up by several calls for payment, Streamcast Ltd defaulted since April 2018.

Moreover, electricity bills clocked up by the company over a number of months totaled some €34,230.

The supply was disconnected in November 2019.

In spite of several calls by Enemalta, Streamcast Ltd failed to settle its dues, prompting legal action by the energy provider before the civil courts.

In a judgment delivered on Thursday by the First Hall, Civil Court, presided over by Madam Justice Anna Felice, it was observed that a judicial letter issued last February by the creditor, and mailed to three different local addresses, could not be served.

The official address of the debtor company was apparently no longer operative, while no one answered at the other registered addresses of Streamcast’s sole director and shareholder.

An attempt to send a copy of the judicial letter via email, was likewise unsuccessful.

In the course of the court proceedings, the respondent made no submissions, the court observed, concluding that on the basis of testimonies and documentation presented, Enemalta plc had proved its claims.

The court thus ordered Streamcast Ltd to pay Enemalta plc the total sum of €158,047 with costs and interests.