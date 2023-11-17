ENGLAND 2

Pepe 7og; Kane 75

MALTA 0

ENGLAND

J. Pickford, K. Trippier, H. Maguire, E. Guehi, F. Tomori (46 B. Saka), T. Alexander-Arnold, C. Gallagher (46 K. Walker), J. Henderson (61 D. Rice), P. Foden, H. Kane, M. Rashford (61 C. Palmer).

MALTA

H. Bonello, J. Borg, E. Pepe, S. Borg, R. Camenzuli, J. Mbong (85 C. Attard), T. Teuma, M. Guillaumier (59 B. Kristensen), Y. Yankam, K. Reid, P. Mbong (59 J. Jones).

Referee: Luis Godinho (Portugal FA).

Yellow cards P. Mbong, Tomori, Kane, Guillaumier.

The Malta national team produced a hard-working but still was not enough to avoid a 2-0 defeat agianst England in their final Euro 2024 qualifier at Wembley Stadium.

The result saw Malta end the campaign without a point after an eighth successive defeat but there were many positives to take from the team’s display.

The prospect of facing the Group C leaders on their home turf looked daunting for the national team but the Maltese players still left the English capital with their pride intact after a combative display that frustrated the home side for much of the opening 75 minutes.

In fact, the Maltese produced another bright display as they worked their socks off to thwart their superior opponents with a high-pressing game and were unlucky to find themselves behind after seven minutes after an unfortunate own goal from Enrico Pepe.

