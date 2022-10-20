Europe is experiencing an unprecedented energy crisis. The number of households facing energy poverty has doubled across the EU. Gas shortages will continue to drive up retail prices which are already too high for low-income earners. Companies across the EU are experiencing severe strain from spiralling energy prices. The fear of a recession is real.

The magnitude of the crisis for Malta can be measured by the finance minister’s announcement that subsidising energy and staple foods will cost the government €608 million, 3.6 per cent of our GDP, next year.

In response to the energy crisis, the EU’s aims are threefold: to ensure affordable and competitive energy to consumers, to increase energy security and preparedness for emergencies and to strengthen its energy resilience and autonomy. This implies working together to reduce energy dependence by diversifying energy sources and supplies, to reduce demand and to accelerate the transition to clean energy.

Before the crisis, imports accounted for more than half of the total energy available in the EU member states, with Russia as the main supplier. Reducing the EU’s dependence on Russian fuels is crucial to achieve energy autonomy and accelerate the transition to renewable energy sources.

This was confirmed by the Versailles declaration of March 11, 2022, in which, inter alia, member states agreed to phase out the EU’s dependence on Russian gas, oil and coal in the light of the current situation in Ukraine as well as the 2050 target of climate neutrality.

In line with this declaration the European Commission in May presented the REPowerEU plan, establishing a voluntary energy platform to support coordinated common purchases of energy for all EU countries. Moreover, new agreements on energy supplies were concluded with the US, Canada, Norway and Azerbaijan.

The most daunting challenge of the current energy crisis is securing gas supplies for the coming winter. Uncertainties about deliveries have considerably increased during recent weeks as the energy confrontation with Russia intensified. Skyrocketing gas prices, increased demand for LNG, greater consumption in Asia and summer heatwaves across Europe are making the crisis even worse.

The EU took urgent measures to ensure that storage facilities are filled before the cold season. On June 27, the European Council adopted a new regulation on gas storage which requires that underground gas storage on member states’ territory must be filled to at least 80 per cent of their capacity by November 1. The regulation also established solidarity arrangements between member states to help those which do not have storage facilities on their territory.

Moreover, on August 5, EU member states agreed to reduce the overall gas demand in the EU by 15 per cent between August 2022 and March 2023. Countries like Malta without a gas pipeline connection are exempt. This regulation is reinforced by a set of recommendations within the Fit for 55 package adopted last June, targeting more energy efficiency by 2030.

What the EU has done so far is, in my opinion, clearly not enough and the crisis is far from abated.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, in her ‘State of the Union’ speech on September 13, focused on the energy crisis. She referred to the current unprecedented challenges, which called for putting in place appropriate, proportionate and temporary measures and stressed that they are to be taken in a spirit of solidarity and acting together.

The commission proposes to introduce a limit of €180/MWh on the income of submarginal energy producers with the difference between this capping and the actual income earned to be collected to support households and companies in difficulties. It is estimated that €117 billion can be collected each year.

The commission intends to target the fossil fuel sector by a temporary solidarity contribution that would apply to excess profits generated by companies in the oil, gas, coal and refining sectors. The proposed rate of at least 33 per cent is expected to raise around €25 billion. This is definitely an effective and socially just measure to help the most vulnerable EU citizens.

Von der Leyen also proposes a binding electricity demand reduction target of five per cent during peak hours and calls on member states to introduce measures to reduce their overall consumption by 10 per cent by March 2023.

In addition to these emergency measures, von der Leyen proposes the setting up of a European hydrogen bank during 2023 and a revision of the EU internal market electricity rules, mainly to decouple electricity prices from the dominant influence of gas.

The introduction of a price cap on imported gas from specific jurisdictions has been put on hold since the issue still divides member states.

The Czech EU presidency is pushing for the adoption of these emergency measures in the upcoming Energy Council meeting.

Throughout the energy crisis Malta always insisted on unity and solidarity. Its guiding principle is that every action taken by the EU must benefit all European consumers and businesses taking into account the specific needs and specificities of each member state.

It is within this perspective that one must appreciate the massive positive intervention by the Maltese government to subsidise energy and staple food and to cushion the effects of high inflation as, otherwise, our current standard of living and well-being would have been seriously threatened.

Concurrently, we still need however to conduct ongoing and effective campaigns to ensure that businesses and citizens make smart use of our energy resources, find effective means to lower energy consumption while sanctioning excessive and reckless consumption.

Edward Zammit Lewis is a Labour MP and a former cabinet minister.