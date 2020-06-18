A total 217.3 Gigawatt hours (GWh) of renewable energy were estimated to have been harvested from grid-connected photovoltaic (PV) systems in 2019 - an increase of 14.6% on the previous year, the National Statistics Office said.

It said the stock of PV installations amounted to 27,454 of which 84.8% were installed in Malta, 15.2% in Gozo and Comino.

When compared to 2018, the stock of PV installations increased by 9.1%.

The domestic sector accounted for 93.7% of the installations, followed by the commercial and public sectors, accounting for 5.3% and 1% respectively.

Production of energy from PVs in 2019

Total kilowatt peak (kWp) amounted to 151,473.9, an increase of 14.8% over 2018. The domestic sector amounted to 51.4% of total kWp, followed by 45% and 3.6% % in the commercial and public sectors respectively.

The peak power rating of an average PV system in the domestic sector stood at 3 kWp, whereas that for the commercial and public sectors amounted to 47 and 20.6 kWp respectively.

