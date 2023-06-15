Bilateral relations between Malta and Italy, the energy sector, the Mediterranean’s potential, and the migration challenge were among the themes discussed in bilateral meetings in Rome between Prime Minister Robert Abela had in Rome with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.

Abela said that the cooperation between the two countries in several areas was to continue to be strengthened possibly leading to opportunities that are beneficial to both countries.

He said that his meetings are to be followed up with technical ones for agreements to be reached in several sectors.

Both countries shared common interests, particularly in the energy sector which has become a main point of debate due to the war in Ukraine.

Abela said that Meloni's Piano Mattei was in line with Malta’s vision as Malta also believed in cooperation between the EU and north Africa.

The Piano Mattei is a strategy to reduce dependency on Russian gas imports.

The Mediterranean, Abela said, had the potential to become a centre of renewable energy. This had been agreed by the MED9 countries in Malta some weeks ago.

He also referred to the second interconnector between Malta and Italy and the implementation of this project through EU funds.

On migration, Abela said traffickers were abusing the desperation of many people in the region and as EU frontier countries, Malta and Italy were also victims of this abuse. But this issue, he said, was a challenge for Europe as a whole and not for just Malta and Italy.

He praised the initiative that had taken place with Tunisia, led by the president of the European Commission with the involvement of Italy and the Netherlands and said the same type of relationship was needed with countries such as Libya, where there were many opportunities.

The EU and Tunisia have agreed to work together to fight irregular migration to and from Tunisia and the prevention of loss of life at sea.