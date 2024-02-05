The Energy and Water Agency is launching a free sustainability training course designed for businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and government employees with a special focus towards office workers, as part of its commitment to fostering sustainability practices within the corporate sector. Commencing on February 23, this program seeks to redefine corporate success by providing essential insights into waste management, renewable energy, water and energy efficiency, and sustainable buildings.

Participants will gain practical insights applicable to office environments, enhancing their ability to seamlessly incorporate sustainable measures at their workplace. The engaging format of the course, praised by previous participants, includes interactive elements such as group tasks, best practice discussions, and case studies led by industry experts, providing firsthand knowledge on implementing sustainable measures within businesses.

Upon completion of the course, participants will acquire a comprehensive understanding of incorporating sustainability into corporate social responsibility. The courses are scheduled to commence on February 23, taking place once a week and repeating on April 19. Sessions will run for three consecutive Fridays from 9:30am to 12:30pm, all conducted online.

To secure a spot, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the official website at https://energywateragency.gov.mt/sustainability-training-course/. Acceptance is on a first-come, first-served basis, and inquiries can be directed to ghajn@gov.mt.

Malta's Energy and Water Agency's initiative represents a significant stride towards a more sustainable future for businesses, emphasising a commitment to environmental responsibility and corporate excellence. Additionally, the Agency has announced a Sustainability Networking Conference on June 27, 2024, providing a unique opportunity for collaboration among participants and presenters from previous courses.