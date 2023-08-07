The phenomenon of overtourism has unleashed strong tensions among the local community, especially in tourist centres like Sliema, St Julian’s, Valletta and Buġibba.

Residents complain about ‘suffocating’ stench, traffic chaos and double parking.

Complaining to government entities like the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) to remedy the situation yields no more than promises of a ‘planned’ enforcement drive to mitigate the unnecessary hardships that residents have to tolerate.

Residents in Sliema and other popular tourist towns are appealing to the authorities to ‘give them back their lives’ as the stress of living in a chaotic urban environment affects their health and well-being.

A Sliema resident e-mailed Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo to address the various problems associated with overtourism, including the accumulation of garbage for long hours dangerously attracting rats; dust from property development projects; loud music into the early hours; chaotic traffic and double parking in narrow streets; illegal restaurants operating with little respect to hygiene standards; a lack of parking facilities for residents; and restaurants taking over pavements and parking spaces to increase their seating capacity.

Bartolo’s unconvincing reaction is evidence of the lethargy that has afflicted the tourism authorities for a long time. He limited himself to saying that “enforcement is planned”.

The MTA prominently publicises its taxpayer-funded promotion events on social and foreign media. It is oblivious to the threats of overtourism on the well-being of local communities and keeps targeting an increase in the number of low-spending visitors.

Taxpayers’ money would be better spent if the MTA focused less on glitzy promotion campaigns and concentrated on enforcing civic regulations meant to protect the local community’s well-being.

Residents are now breaking their silence and venting their frustration with critical posts on social media, often accompanied by photos of heaps of uncollected garbage backs, especially near catering establishments. The public health authorities seem to be similarly disinterested in enforcing hygiene in public places.

The MTA claims it is conducting inspections on the catering establishments in tourist areas to check that swill contracts are in place. Bartolo states: “More efforts for sweeping and washing are being made on the Sliema promenade in the areas that fall under the responsibility of the Cleansing and Maintenance Division of MTA.”

The minister’s statement confirms that the government ministries operate in silos where ministers feel they are only accountable for areas that fall under their specific areas of responsibility. Citizens, of course, have a right to have their concerns addressed by the government where the cabinet of ministers has a collective responsibility to protect the interests of all people.

The ‘consequences of lawlessness’ as described by a Sliema resident are spreading to other parts of the island that provide rented accommodation in private homes.

No tourist wants to spend their holidays, especially in the hot summer months, in dirty, unhygienic, urban environments where the local authorities seem to care little about enforcing sensible civic regulations.

It is no wonder that many visitors are venting their anger both on social media and also the international press, promising never to return to Malta for their holidays.

The government and the MTA must start to act responsibly to protect the local community from the adverse effects of overtourism. Like many others, the travel industry and policymakers have focused too much on growth and not enough on environmental impacts.