The American University of Malta is very much rooted in the historical context of the Three Cities. What does this add to the educational institution?

The American University of Malta (AUM) resides in the history of the Three Cities. Its main building, the former British building, is part of the old dock works. In fact, much of the machinery from that time period remains in the building, including the pumps. One of the professors here at the AUM, Dr Ivan Grech, who is from Malta, teaches about the history of Malta and the Three Cities. Hence the historical context is an integral part of the DNA of the AUM.

How does the AUM ‘engage’ with its setting?

The AUM is situated right here in the middle of Cottonera, close to the ferry terminal, so it is automatically engaged with the setting. The two re-worked buildings on the campus have improved the look of the area immensely – when I first arrived they were still under construction – as I have been told by many local residents who are most kind and approachable. When the Knights building is finally restored, the area will look even better.

The AUM is quite involved with the community – including sponsoring a boat in the local regatta, sponsoring a cricket team, and hosting many artistic events on campus. Personally, I have organised football scrimmages and Ultimate Frisbee scrimmages on the pitch in Senglea with help from the local council. I am also a member of the Vittoriosa Tennis Club and I am very involved in recycling efforts, including organising a clean-up around Żonqor Point.

What elements of Malta impressed you when you first moved here?

Obviously it’s quite lovely here in Cottonera, which I live adjacent to. Where I come from, the weather is freezing – so Malta’s climate makes a welcome change. That was a big part of the decision, as was the ‘smallness’ but still urban aspects of Malta. Where I used to live one had to drive to get anywhere. Here I can walk most everywhere, which is my preference. Of especial note is the ferry system here in Malta, which is fantastic.

Was it easy to settle into a new environment?

It actually was easy for me to settle in Malta. I had organised a session at a conference in London in June, 2017, so I was able to come to Malta and find an apartment then, before I officially arrived that August. After that it was interesting to negotiate getting the residency card and social security number and bank account, but with the help of the AUM’s HR officer at the time, plus a lot of patience, I got them all pretty quickly.

The owners of my apartment are Maltese and they have been most accommodating. I live in the ‘south’ of Malta where there are not so many ex-pats. All of my interactions, for example with the local council where I live, have been friendly and helpful, and I have numerous Maltese friends.

What challenges has the COVID-19 pandemic presented to the education sector, particularly AUM’s?

For me the transition to online learning has been mostly seamless. The IT department here at the AUM has helped greatly with any software issues. I’ve also tried to make the experience as much like being in a ‘live’ classroom as possible. Having said that, teaching online is way more work than in a classroom and I think that a live classroom setting is better for the students.

What have been your biggest achievements during your time in Malta and at the AUM?

Since I’ve been at the AUM I’ve co-edited two books, copies of which are in the library here, authored papers of note, and given many presentations, including keynote addresses, around Europe. The biggest achievement, and the one most impactful to Malta, has been my involvement with the EU Cost Action IMAAC – Disease Control via Mosquito Nano-Tech Repellents, CA16227. I am a member of the management committee (MC) for Malta for this €700,000 grant.

This research studies mosquito borne diseases, their impact, and amelioration techniques. As the climate changes more and more mosquito species not endemic to Malta will be coming to Malta. Hence the country must be prepared for this.

In December of 2019 the AUM and I hosted the main conference of the action for that year. Over the three days of the conference many talks were given. The participants, who came from around the globe, stayed in the local accommodations and ate in the local restaurants here in the area of the Three Cities.

A book on the work in this grant will be coming out soon. A chapter written by me, entitled ‘On the Shape and Design of Mosquito Control Districts’, will be included in the text. I will also be giving a talk on the research of this group at a nano-technology conference in June of this year in Paris (postponed from last year due to the pandemic), with support from the AUM.

Dr James R. Bozeman, Professor of Mathematics at the American University of Malta.