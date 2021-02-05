The challenges brought by the coronavirus pandemic have ironically allowed new spaces for exchange to develop. What more traditional than radio, yet what more dynamic than the platform provided by Campus FM, run by the University of Malta, to draw on different experiences of local and European society by addressing cultural policy, its relevance and impact in the coming years?

Il-Politika Kulturali is a weekly show that features Karsten Xuereb, a researcher in and practitioner of cultural relations in the Euro-Med space. During the show, Dr Xuereb interviewing a diverse range of creatives, academics, teachers, designers, activists and students in order to weave a web of connections between culture, society, our environment and the international dimension that travels far and wide.

Soon in its third series, programmes to date have featured a diverse cast of publicly engaged people whose everyday lives and professions allow them to come close to different audiences and participants in spite of our current tough climate by bridging lacunae in communication and collaboration through the virtual as well as the physical world. These have included Austrian curator Maren Richter and German artist Bettina Hutschek who enjoy warm working relations with many colleagues in Malta, cultural managers Elaine Falzon and Elyse Tonna, architects Konrad Xuereb and Antoine Zammit and active members of the migrant community Samuel Maker Bol and Regine Psaila.

Discussions have included policy matters related to sustainability, the environment, gender rights and disability. Future programmes will provide an extended perspective of cultural themes, including the Maltese diaspora.

Il-Politika Kulturali is aired on 103.7FM on Tuesdays at 1.30pm and repeated on Thursdays at 4pm and is available online on the Campus FM website.