Keith Sciberras, co-curator of the Malta Pavilion for the Venice Biennale of 2022, speaks to Lara Zammit about Diplomazija Astuta.

Diplomazija Astuta, the Malta Pavilion for the Venice Biennale of 2022, is set to create “a conceptual, immersive, site-specific installation that bridges biblical narratives with contemporary culture”, with a particular focus on Caravaggio’s immanent themes.

Keith Sciberras, co-curator of the pavilion, described the curatorial team behind the project as “a rather unexpected group, featuring a Caravaggio scholar, a contemporary art curator, a kinetic art sculptor, a theorist/artist, a musician/conductor and art managers”.

“The project was actually born in 2018,” began Sciberras, “when Jeffrey Uslip, Arcangelo Sassolino and I first discussed the possibility of contemporary, immersive engagement with Caravaggio’s The Beheading of St John the Baptist.

“The exciting dynamics and creative challenges pushed us through a research phase that explored multiple and often complex layers of engagement. Thus, artist and theorist Giuseppe Schembri Bonaci and renowned musician and conductor Brian Schembri joined the team, together with project managers Nikki Petroni and Esther Flury.

“The team is larger than this, and it is my duty to acknowledge the technical expertise of the members of Sassolino’s studio and the creative assistance of Sam Sciberras,” he continued.

Asked about what led the curatorial team to explore modern life through the lens of biblical themes and frameworks, Sciberras said that, in the Christian world, “people are continuously interpreting biblical themes to understand their own life and their world”.

“What we tried to do in Diplomazija Astuta is to engage with the tragedies of humankind, to bridge time and to reflect on the themes of justice, reconciliation and peace. These reflections are, in essence, anchored within the overall themes of the 2022 Venice Biennale curated by Cecilia Alemani.”

Sciberras described the artistic point of departure of the project as one attempting to capture the spirit of the Oratory of the Decollato in Valletta, where The Beheading is located. “Through our Malta Pavilion, we wanted to re-situate Caravaggio’s response to the biblical theme within modern culture and society.”

Despite its roots in contemporary cultural imagery, Sciberras said the Malta Pavilion nevertheless seeks to explore the past through engagement with biblical thought.

“Art can empower such reflection on the past and offers platforms for understanding our current complex and challenging times. This project is not descriptive in nature but rather hopes to provide immersive engagement with modern injustices.”

Caravaggio’s seminal altarpiece The Beheading of St John the Baptist (1608) is at the centre of the project, since through it, the themes of injustice, powerlessness and senselessness are drawn, all of which inhabit our contemporary world.

Speaking about the artwork, Sciberras claimed that Caravaggio’s Beheading is “one of the defining works of Maltese art history”.

“In this seminal painting, Caravaggio monumentally redefined the spatial constructions and compositional frameworks he had used for earlier altar paintings executed in Rome and Naples.

Caravaggio stripped the biblical narrative to its bare essentials

“The Beheading reaches out to the onlookers’ own space within the Oratory, and immerses them starkly into the space of an execution, that of the man who baptised Jesus.”

Reflecting on the place of viewers within this framework, Sciberras said these would thus become “silent participants or witnesses of the unjust”.

“Caravaggio stripped the biblical narrative to its bare essentials, presenting a work that is powerful, direct and raw. The carefully calculated positioning of the participants marks Caravaggio’s powerful method of presenting a narrative of human passion and suffering within vast spatial constructions.

“Devoid of an iconographical narrative, the Malta Pavilion takes the Beheading’s power, directness and rawness as its point of departure. Through the creative collaboration of its artists and curators, the pavilion’s intention is to immerse its audience into the spiritual intensity and emotional aura of Caravaggio’s Beheading, and to prompt viewers to transcend time and space and think about how the tragedy of St John’s execution mirrors injustices of today’s world.

“In other words, the Beheading is transferred as a 21st century icon, captured in the setting of the pavilion, reduced to sheer mass and space, and providing an immersive experience of its striking essence. We are not trying to pinpoint which injustices are to reso­nate but leave it up to individuals to interact and take these up themselves.”

Despite the central place of The Beheading, the pavilion is not just about this. Sciberras described how its multiplicity of layers engages with other “points of departure”, including Psalm 139, Guido D’Arezzo’s (attributed to) Ut queant laxis and Charles Camilleri’s Missa Mundi (1931-2009).

“It engages with the artists’ own oeuvres and resonates the creative synergy of the curators with the kinetic sculptures of metal, fire and water by Sassolino, the textual resonance of Schembri Bonaci incisions and the powerful percussive score of Schembri.”

Sassolino’s artwork, accompanied by a musical composition by Brian Schembri, aims to unfold Caravaggio’s altarpiece into the space of the Malta Pavilion and into the realm of contemporary social and political discourse. Schembri Bonaci’s artwork Metall u Skiet contends with Psalm 139 to give sculptural dimension to language, seen here as a manifestation of our human longing for truth.

In both installations, viewers seem to be confronted with the turbulent political dimension occupying our active lives, and also our more deeply seated desire for truth and the real, which are concealed due to our constant struggle with political strife.

“Clearly, our pavilion is deeply set within the context and visual culture of Malta’s past and present,” reflected Sciberras. “It emerges from and reacts to the multicultural diversity of the Mediterranean. It also goes beyond it and embraces much broader international realities of humankind.

“It reacts to struggles of contemporary life in a manner that embraces multicultural, inter-religious and non-religious approaches to reflect on the very core of issues pertaining to justice and peace. It aims to absorb individual viewers into its space, providing them with contrasting moments of dramatic tension and eerie silence.

“The haunting presence of a gigantic metal sheet allows viewers to imagine their own canvas and invites them to reflect on their own realities, to concentrate on what matters most to them in a world that is spiralling into reality that is unsustainable. It offers the opportunity to pause and contemplate.

“We are hoping that the Biennale projects generate further public interest and enthusiasm for contemporary art in Malta and raise funding opportunities for the ultimate benefit of our colleague artists and curators.”