In 2019, the Engel & Völkers Group increased its total commission revenues by 13 per cent to €820 million from €728 million in 2018. This marks another growth in turnover for the globally operational real estate company in the last financial year.

“This record result for us, with a turnover in excess of €800 million, demonstrates just how effectively our expansion strategy has taken hold around the world,” said Sven Odia, CEO of Engel & Völkers AG.

At 30 per cent, North America can report the highest increase in turnover in the group’s residential division. This growth can be attributed to the opening of many new shops in the market and to the increasing numbers of real estate agents.

In Switzerland too, the real estate company remained on its steady course of success, increasing turnover by more than 26 per cent.

We intend to particularly intensify our international business

Engel & Völkers Italy also closed major deals last year, resulting in a 24 per cent growth over the previous year. In the DACH (Austria, Germany and Switzerland) region, the company achieved a 13 per cent increase in turnover compared to last year.

The commercial division can also report a steady performance, with total commission revenues of €122 million.

This year, Engel & Völkers will set forth its expansion in high-profile real estate markets. The group is now operational in over 800 locations spanning four continents, with more than 12,000 people working under the brand.

“For this new year, we intend to particularly intensify our international business, as well as focus our efforts on new business segments,” Odia said.

Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading service companies specialised in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate, yachts and aircraft.

Visit Engel & Völkers at www.engelvoelkers.com/en-mt/malta/ for more information or call on +356 2347 0000. One can also visit their Market Centre in the Mrieħel Central Business District or one of their shops in Attard, Fgura, Sliema and St Paul’s Bay.