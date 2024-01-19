PL MEP Cyrus Engerer has been chosen by the group of Socialists and Democrats to lead negotiations on the Rule of Law in Greece.

The PL said in a statement Engerer was already negotiating the report on the situation of the Rule of Law across the EU in 2023. The report is scheduled for a vote in the LIBE Committee next week.

Since his election to the European Parliament in 2020, he has also been tasked with negotiating reports on the Rule of Law in Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Malta.

"We encountered significant resistance from the European People's Party side, even to just discuss the issue of Greece, despite the country facing systematic Rule of Law problems," Engerer said in the statement.

"There is a government that, disturbingly, uses the Pegasus software to spy on the mobile phones of journalists, activists, and opposition politicians. This is while journalist Giorgo Karaivaz was killed three years ago with no progress in the investigation."