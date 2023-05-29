Maltese squash players made their first serves of the Games of the 2023 Small States of Europe (GSSE) on Monday at the Marsa Sports Club, and they could not have had a better start with three wins in the early sessions of the day.

Niall Engerer and Kijan Sultana confirmed their presence in the semifinals in the men’s game, while Sultana sisters Colette and Lijana made the women’s semifinals after two wins each, ahead of the final set of games in the singles competition on Tuesday.

Initially, three victories from Engerer, Daniel Zammit Lewis, and Sultana meant Malta took all of their men’s games of the first round.

Starting things off was Engerer who faced Cypriot Andreas Koufetas at 10.30am in the first game of the day. With 11-3 and 11-2 scores, the Malta athlete managed a 2-0 victory to kick things off in the best way.

