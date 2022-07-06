England and Austria will raise the curtain on Euro 2022 on Wednesday for a tournament aiming to take the women’s game to another level over the next month.

Over half a million tickets have been sold to fans in 100 countries, including sell-outs for the opening game at Old Trafford and the final at Wembley on July 31.

“This is a huge moment for us – the biggest ever – but it also gives us the platform to kick on and really take the game to another level,” said UEFA’s head of women’s football Nadine Kessler.

“These big strides the game is taking will continue to positively shift perceptions of women’s football, but we want to do more.

“Continue to raise standards in our competitions, from youth level up, increase visibility worldwide and deliver top-class tournaments such as this one.”

