Hosts England will kick-off the Women’s Euro 2022 against Austria at Old Trafford, as Thursday’s draw for the tournament paired defending champions the Netherlands with Olympic silver medallists Sweden.

Eight-time European champions Germany face the toughest group on paper alongside the rapidly improving Spain, Pernille Harder’s Denmark and former semi-finalists Finland.

France’s bid to win the competition for the first time will see them take on Italy, Belgium and Iceland in Group D.

